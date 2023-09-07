חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Google בודקת משחקים מקוונים שניתנים להפעלה ב-YouTube

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 7, 2023
Google בודקת משחקים מקוונים שניתנים להפעלה ב-YouTube

Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube that will allow users to play online games directly from the platform. The feature is currently being tested on the YouTube website, as well as on iOS and Android apps.
According to Google, Playables are games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices. Users who are part of the experiment will see a section called “Playables” on the YouTube homepage, alongside other content. However, no information has been provided on the specific games that will be available during the initial testing phase, which will be limited to a small number of users.
The introduction of Playables on YouTube comes after Google’s unsuccessful foray into the gaming industry with the Stadia streaming service. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that the experiment would start with a single game called Stack Bounce, an arcade game where players smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. This suggests that Google may be targeting the casual gaming market with this new feature.
It remains to be seen whether Playables will progress beyond the testing phase, as Google has a history of abandoning projects. However, this new initiative could potentially attract more users to YouTube and provide additional entertainment options for viewers.
הגדרות:
1. Playables: Games that can be played directly on YouTube on both desktop and mobile devices.
מקורות:
– 9to5google
- וול סטריט ג'ורנל

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

משחקי הגמר הגדולים של סדרת אליפות האוקיינוס ​​השקט (PCS) של League of Legends מגבירה את שוק הספורט

ספטמבר 10, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

בנק YES משתלב עם UPI, ומקרב את המטבע הדיגיטלי של הבנק המרכזי לאימוץ המיינסטרים

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אדידס משיקה תוכנית מגורים לאמנים דיגיטליים ב-Web3

ספטמבר 10, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

לוויין הדגמה פורץ דרך ADRAS-J נחשף כדי לטפל במשבר פסולת חלל

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

תיירים נופשים מבלי לדעת על שרידי "יבשת אבודה"

ספטמבר 10, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter לוכד תמונה של Chandrayaan-3 Lander על הקוטב הדרומי של הירח

ספטמבר 10, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
חֲדָשׁוֹת

כיצד פחי אשפה חכמים מגדירים מחדש את ניהול הפסולת העירונית

ספטמבר 10, 2023 תגובות 0