חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אפל תציג את FineWoven Apple Watch Band כתחליף לעור

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 12, 2023
אפל תציג את FineWoven Apple Watch Band כתחליף לעור

Apple is set to unveil a new fabric material called FineWoven that will replace leather for both iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The decision to drop leather products may be an environmentally conscious one, as leather production has a high carbon footprint. The move is expected to be officially announced during today’s event, alongside the release of the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models.

Previous rumors about Apple dropping leather iPhone cases have been confirmed. Instead of leather, Apple will be using a woven fabric material for the upcoming iPhone 15 cases. Reports from reliable sources such as UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu have all supported this claim. This woven-style design made from a leather alternative is expected to offer a premium alternative to leather cases.

Apple is also moving away from leather for its Apple Watch bands. In line with this, long-time Apple Watch partner Hermès has removed all mentions of the wearable and compatible bands from its website. This suggests that the shift away from leather may be quick for the Apple Watch as well.

Prototype images of the upcoming FineWoven Apple Watch bands have been leaked by a Twitter user known as Kosutami, who has a track record of obtaining prototype Apple products. These sneak previews provide a glimpse of what customers can expect from the new fabric material.

Apple’s decision to replace leather with a more sustainable option reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The FineWoven material is poised to offer users a stylish and eco-friendly alternative to leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

מקורות:
– Twitter user Kosutami
– Social media leaks from UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu
– Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s reports
– Hermès company website removals

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

יפן תפתח מנוע רקטות מבוסס מתאן לקראת השקת 2030

ספטמבר 16, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

מכירת Discover Samsung: קבל את Samsung SmartThings Station תמורת $1 בלבד!

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אומנות הניקוי: לשחרר את העודף

ספטמבר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

היופי והכוח הכובש של השמש: נאס"א חושפת תמונה מהפנטת

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול עוגיות לפרטיות המשתמש

ספטמבר 18, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חדש חושף את הקשר בין למידה ווקאלית ליכולות פתרון בעיות בציפורים

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

פריצת דרך פוטנציאלית במערכת האזהרה המוקדמת של רעידות אדמה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0