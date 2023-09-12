חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

Devil Engine: Complete Edition תאריך שחרור נדחה ל-9 בנובמבר

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 12, 2023
Devil Engine: Complete Edition תאריך שחרור נדחה ל-9 בנובמבר

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

הגדרות:
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

יפן תפתח מנוע רקטות מבוסס מתאן לקראת השקת 2030

ספטמבר 16, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

מכירת Discover Samsung: קבל את Samsung SmartThings Station תמורת $1 בלבד!

ספטמבר 16, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
טֶכנוֹלוֹגִיָה

אומנות הניקוי: לשחרר את העודף

ספטמבר 16, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

משקפי סקיי הקרובים שכדאי להיזהר מהם בספטמבר

ספטמבר 18, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל לוכד גלקסיות מתנגשות בארפ 107

ספטמבר 18, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה סימני חיים אפשריים על כוכב רחוק

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הטלסקופ רחב השדה של סין מצלם תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיית אנדרומדה

ספטמבר 18, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0