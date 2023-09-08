אפל צפויה לחשוף את אייפון 15: למה לצפות

Apple’s highly anticipated annual product launch is just around the corner, and all eyes are on the unveiling of the iPhone 15. Rumors and reports suggest that the latest iteration of Apple’s flagship device will come with a range of new features, including an Android-like charging port and improved camera zoom. However, analysts warn that these additions could contribute to a higher price tag for consumers.

According to Wedbush Securities analysts, the pricing for the iPhone 15 models may be approximately $100 higher than the previous smartphone lines from Apple. This would mark the first time in years that the tech giant has increased its iPhone prices. The base model, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 with 128 gigabytes of storage, could start at $899, while the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus might begin at $999. Nevertheless, consumers could potentially find discounted prices through major U.S. phone carriers in the months following the release.

The iPhone 15 is expected to bring several notable upgrades. Analysists at Wedbush state that the device will feature a faster A17 bionic chip, improved battery life, a type-C charging port, enhanced camera technology, and titanium edges. One of the standout features is the periscope telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which significantly enhances the optical zoom capabilities of the phone. With a 5x-6x optical zoom, it offers double the zoom of the previous iPhone 14 Pro. Additionally, the iPhone 15 is likely to adopt a USB-C charging port, similar to the ones found in Android smartphones.

Deciding whether to upgrade to the iPhone 15 can be challenging, especially if you already own a relatively new iPhone, such as the iPhone 12 or a later model. Olivier Blanchard, a research director at the tech research firm The Futurum Group, suggests that the decision should depend on what type of handset you currently use. If you have an older model, the iPhone 15’s new chip, improved camera features, and USB-C port could be a significant leap forward. However, if you have a more recent iPhone, the lack of groundbreaking advancements may make sticking with your current device a reasonable choice.

מקורות:

– Wedbush Securities

- CBS MoneyWatch