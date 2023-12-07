New Study Sheds Light on Mysterious Betelgeuse Star

Researchers from Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the Space Telescope Science Institute have recently conducted a study that unveils intriguing insights about the well-known Betelgeuse star. The study, which utilized images captured by the Hubble telescope, reveals previously unknown details about this celestial body.

In their comprehensive analysis, the researchers found that Betelgeuse, located approximately 700 light-years away from Earth, undergoes irregular pulsations that cause its brightness to fluctuate. These pulsations are believed to be caused by convective motion in the outer layers of the star, leading to temperature variations and subsequent changes in luminosity.

Contrary to previous assumptions, the study suggests that these pulsations are not solely responsible for Betelgeuse’s dramatic dimming episodes observed in recent years. While the star has experienced significant dimming, the researchers propose that the cause could be related to the ejection of a dusty veil that partially obscures the star’s light.

“The findings challenge our previous understanding of Betelgeuse’s dimming episodes and highlight the complexity of stellar dynamics,” says Dr. Andrea Dupree from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

By combining Hubble telescope images with computer simulations, the researchers were able to recreate the dimming events and better understand the underlying mechanisms. The simulations indicate that dust expelled from the star’s surface, combined with existing molecular gas clouds in its vicinity, can create a temporary veil that dims its brightness.

This study adds to our knowledge of Betelgeuse’s peculiar behavior and provides new avenues for exploration. Further research will be needed to determine the exact mechanisms behind the star’s pulsations and dimming events. The insights gained from this study may also contribute to our understanding of other stars exhibiting similar behaviors, deepening our understanding of the universe and its myriad of celestial objects.