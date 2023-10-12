חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

התקרבות קרובה של Asteroid 2023 TV3 לכדור הארץ היום

Byויקי סטברופולו

אוקטובר 12, 2023
התקרבות קרובה של Asteroid 2023 TV3 לכדור הארץ היום

NASA has recently announced that an asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 TV3 is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 12. This asteroid is expected to pass by at a distance four times closer than the Moon, making it one of the closest asteroid approaches of 2023.

Asteroid 2023 TV3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by astronomer Karl Reinmuth. The asteroid has a size range between 26 and 59 feet, making it comparable to the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused significant damage in Russia in 2013.

This particular asteroid is traveling at a speed of about 51,196 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than the speed of a hypersonic ballistic missile. Despite its speed, this is the first time Asteroid 2023 TV3 has been observed approaching Earth, according to NASA. However, no further close approaches are expected in the near future.

Although NASA and other space agencies have a network of telescopes and observatories to track and monitor asteroids, it is not uncommon for asteroids to go unnoticed until they are relatively close to Earth. In the case of Asteroid 2023 NT1, it wasn’t detected until it entered Earth’s 60,000-mile radius, which is four times closer than the Moon.

Tracking and monitoring asteroids is crucial for identifying potential threats and developing strategies to mitigate the risk they pose to our planet. While this close approach of Asteroid 2023 TV3 poses no imminent danger, it serves as a reminder of the importance of continued vigilance in monitoring the skies for potentially hazardous asteroids.

מקורות:
- נאס"א
- זה

