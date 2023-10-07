חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

הלוויין HotSat-1 של SatVu לוכד תמונות ראשונות של וריאציות החום של כדור הארץ

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 7, 2023
הלוויין HotSat-1 של SatVu לוכד תמונות ראשונות של וריאציות החום של כדור הארץ

SatVu, a UK-based climate tech company, has unveiled the first images from its HotSat-1 satellite, dubbed as the “world’s thermometer”. Launched in June aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, this groundbreaking thermal imaging satellite aims to provide valuable insights into economic activity and energy efficiency.

Unlike conventional satellites that rely on visible light, HotSat-1 focuses on monitoring infrared radiation to understand the heat emitted by objects and landscapes. By capturing temperature differences in areas such as Las Vegas and Chicago, with a remarkable resolution of 10 metres, the satellite provides valuable data for various industries.

One notable use case highlighted by the company is the ability to monitor wildfires more effectively. For instance, the satellite captured a detailed thermal footprint of the wildfires that ravaged Canada’s Northwest Territories in June. This high-resolution data can be used by firefighters to track the advancement of fire fronts, particularly in critical areas near populated regions.

Compared to existing satellites like NASA’s Landsat and the European Sentinel, which collect thermal data at coarse resolutions of 100 to 1,000 metres, HotSat-1 offers unprecedented accuracy. It enables city planners to better understand heat propagation and energy loss from buildings, pipelines, and factories, facilitating the development of more energy-efficient infrastructure to address climate change concerns.

Detecting heat signals from space presents unique challenges, as infrared light is more difficult to capture than synthetic aperture radar (SAR) signals. SatVu employs a slow shutter technique to capture the images, ensuring clarity despite the satellite’s speed of 7 kilometres per second.

HotSat-1 is the first of eight satellites planned for launch by SatVu, which has secured $37.1 million in venture capital funding so far. The company aims to launch its second satellite in approximately one year.

מקורות:

– Space.com: “UK Company Launches ‘World’s Thermometer’ to Monitor Earth’s Heat Variations”
– SatVu: “HotSat-1”

