חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מתי לצפות בליקוי החמה במרכז פלורידה

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 13, 2023
מתי לצפות בליקוי החמה במרכז פלורידה

On October 14th, residents of Central Florida will have the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. In Orlando, the annular solar eclipse, also known as “the ring of fire,” will begin at approximately 11:52 a.m. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:26 p.m. and will come to an end around 3:02 p.m.

The Orlando Science Center is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party on Saturday, where residents can gather to witness this astronomical event. Experts at the center estimate that residents will be able to see up to 60% of the eclipse. However, it is crucial to take precautions while observing the eclipse to protect your eyes from potential damage.

It is important to safely view the solar eclipse to avoid any harm to your eyes. Be sure to follow proper guidelines and use protective eyewear specifically designed for viewing solar events. If you are unsure about how to safely view the eclipse, there are resources available to educate and guide you through the process.

The upcoming solar eclipse in Central Florida is an exciting opportunity to witness a natural phenomenon. If you are unable to view this particular eclipse, the next total solar eclipse for parts of the U.S. will occur on April 8, 2024.

מקורות:
– [INSERT SOURCE HERE, WITHOUT URL]
– [INSERT SOURCE HERE, WITHOUT URL]

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

עוזר הוראה בבית הספר היסודי נפטר משבץ מוחי עקב חוסר בטיפול בסוף השבוע

אוקטובר 15, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

למעלה מ-100 יונקים נוספים נמצאו זוהרים, כולל חתולים

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

גלקסיית המערבולת: מפגש גלקטי

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

עוזר הוראה בבית הספר היסודי נפטר משבץ מוחי עקב חוסר בטיפול בסוף השבוע

אוקטובר 15, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

למעלה מ-100 יונקים נוספים נמצאו זוהרים, כולל חתולים

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

גלקסיית המערבולת: מפגש גלקטי

אוקטובר 15, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

הצלילים מתחת לרגלינו: יציבות סלע מתגלה באמצעות דפוסים אקוסטיים

אוקטובר 15, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0