טלסקופים מבוססי בלון: הבטחת שלמות הנתונים עם קפסולות שחזור

Astrophysicists and aerospace engineers have discovered an innovative solution to maintain data integrity in balloon-based telescope projects: data recovery capsules. These capsules serve as a backup system in case of flight loss or communication failure during missions. The capsules were successfully tested as part of a research project that sent a superBIT telescope to the Earth’s stratosphere using a helium-filled, super-pressure balloon.

Sending telescopes to the edge of space using balloons presents a cost-effective alternative to traditional rocket launches. Balloons can remain airborne for extended periods, allowing telescopes to collect vast amounts of data. The superBIT telescope embarked on a mission to capture astronomical imaging from above 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere.

To ensure the safety of collected data, the research team deployed four Data Recovery System (DRS) capsules alongside the telescope. In the event of balloon or telescope loss, these capsules, equipped with parachutes, would slowly descend to Earth, enabling ground crews to retrieve the backup data.

The mission commenced on April 16, with the balloon ascending to 40 kilometers. Over the course of the following 40 days, the telescope focused on capturing images of galaxy clusters to study gravitational lensing and investigate dark matter. Data transmission relied on Starlink and NASA’s TDRSS networks, but connectivity issues arose on May 1 and three weeks later, respectively.

To retrieve the telescope, a decision was made to employ a parachute. Prior to descent, two of the DRS capsules were released, each with its own tracking and communication systems. However, only three of the four capsules were operational. As the capsule batteries froze during the descent, communication was temporarily lost. Once the batteries thawed after landing, communication was restored, allowing researchers to recover the functioning capsules and retrieve the precious stored data.

The successful recovery of data using the DRS capsules validates their effectiveness in preserving telescopic data collected during ambitious balloon-based missions. This breakthrough paves the way for future projects that can leverage these recovery capsules to safeguard crucial scientific observations.

שאלות נפוצות

What are recovery capsules in balloon-based telescopes?

Recovery capsules are backup systems used in balloon-based telescope projects to ensure data integrity. These capsules contain parachutes that allow them to safely descend to Earth in case of balloon or telescope loss, preserving the collected data.

Why are balloons used for telescopes in space?

Balloons provide a cost-effective method to send telescopes to the edge of space. They can remain aloft for long periods, allowing telescopes to gather extensive amounts of data without the need for rocket launches.

What was the purpose of the superBIT telescope mission?

The superBIT telescope mission aimed to capture astronomical imaging from the Earth’s stratosphere. It focused on photographing galaxy clusters to study gravitational lensing, contributing to the investigation of dark matter.

How was the data transmitted during the mission?

The data collected by the superBIT telescope was transmitted using the Starlink and NASA’s TDRSS networks, which provide communication links between space-based instruments and ground stations.

