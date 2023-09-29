חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

טכנולוגיית מצלמה מתקדמת מאפשרת שחזור מהיר של מצבים קוונטיים

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 29, 2023
טכנולוגיית מצלמה מתקדמת מאפשרת שחזור מהיר של מצבים קוונטיים

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking technique using advanced camera technology to swiftly and efficiently reconstruct the full quantum state of entangled particles. This innovative method allows for real-time visualization of the wave function of two entangled photons, significantly outperforming previous approaches that could take hours or even days. The potential applications of this breakthrough include enhancing quantum state characterization, quantum communication, and quantum imaging techniques.

The nature of entanglement can be understood using the analogy of a pair of shoes. When you randomly select one shoe, the identity of the other shoe is immediately known, regardless of its location in the universe. However, there is inherent uncertainty until the moment of observation.

The wave function plays a central role in quantum mechanics and provides a comprehensive understanding of a particle’s quantum state. It contains information about properties such as position, velocity, and other characteristics of the particle. In the case of entangled photons, the wave function allows scientists to predict the outcomes of measurements on the photons.

Quantum state tomography, also known as quantum tomography, is a challenging task that involves determining the wave function of a quantum system. Previous methods based on projective operations required a large number of measurements and were time-consuming. Additionally, the quality of the results depended on the complexity of the experimental setup and was sensitive to noise.

The new technique developed by researchers at the University of Ottawa and Sapienza University of Rome employs digital holography, a method used in classical optics to reconstruct 3D objects. By superimposing a biphoton state with a known quantum state and analyzing the spatial distribution of simultaneous photon arrivals, the unknown wave function can be reconstructed. An advanced camera with nanosecond resolution captures the events, enabling rapid reconstruction.

Dr. Alessio D’Errico, one of the co-authors of the research paper, emphasized the significant advantages of this approach, stating that it is exponentially faster than previous techniques and overcomes scalability challenges. The potential impact of this research goes beyond academia, as it has the potential to accelerate advancements in quantum technology, including quantum state characterization, quantum communication, and quantum imaging techniques.

This study was published in Nature Photonics and was funded by the Canada Research Chairs, the Canada First Research Excellence Fund, and the NRC-uOttawa Joint Centre for Extreme Quantum Photonics (JCEP).

מקורות:
– פוטוניקת הטבע

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נאס"א מרחיבה את הפעילות של חלליות New Horizons למדע רב-תחומי

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

האבל של נאס"א מצלם תמונה מדהימה של הגלקסיה העדשית NGC 3156

ספטמבר 30, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

מחקר חדש חושף מבנים ייחודיים של עולמות לבה

ספטמבר 30, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

נאס"א מרחיבה את הפעילות של חלליות New Horizons למדע רב-תחומי

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

האבל של נאס"א מצלם תמונה מדהימה של הגלקסיה העדשית NGC 3156

ספטמבר 30, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חדש חושף מבנים ייחודיים של עולמות לבה

ספטמבר 30, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

יתרונות השימוש בחימר בנטוניט לשיניים ולטיפוח הפה

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0