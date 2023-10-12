חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

עבודתו של הביוכימאית אנדריאה בודנר במכון לגנומיקה ימית

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 12, 2023
Andrea Bodnar is the biochemist and science director of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI) in Gloucester, Massachusetts. The institute, established in 2013, focuses on addressing critical challenges facing the oceans, human health, and the environment through innovative scientific research and education. Through its research institute, GMGI uses cutting-edge molecular and genomic techniques to promote sustainable and healthy oceans, uncover new discoveries impacting fisheries and human health, and explore the unique adaptations of marine organisms to inspire biomedicine and biotechnology advancements.

One area of research at GMGI is the study of marine invertebrates. Marine invertebrates play a crucial role in shaping healthy marine ecosystems and have unique adaptations that make them ideal models for studying fundamental biological processes relevant to human health. Bodnar’s particular interest lies in studying long-lived marine invertebrates, with the sea urchin being her favorite research model. Sea urchins can live to extraordinary ages without showing signs of aging or developing cancer. By understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying their longevity and resistance to cancer, insight gained from studying sea urchins could lead to preventative or therapeutic strategies for age-related degenerative diseases and cancer in humans.

GMGI also focuses on collaborative efforts with academic, industrial, and government organizations. They host conferences, promote conditions for the development of a scientific community in and around Gloucester, and collaborate with partners to advance scientific research and education.

In recent years, genomics has provided a comprehensive understanding of the diversity and dynamics of marine life, enabling the development of new tools for sustainable management of the marine environment. GMGI is actively involved in developing and applying molecular genetic technologies such as environmental DNA (eDNA) and CRISPR-based molecular diagnostics to promote sustainable fisheries and enhance management practices in threatened and protected marine ecosystems.

Andrea Bodnar’s work at GMGI and the institute’s commitment to scientific research, education, and community development are contributing to the advancement of marine genomics and the sustainable management of our oceans and environment.

