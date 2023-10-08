חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

גולגולת טריצרטופס שהתגלתה לאחרונה נחשפה במוזיאון אלברטה

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 8, 2023
גולגולת טריצרטופס שהתגלתה לאחרונה נחשפה במוזיאון אלברטה

A nearly two-meter-long by two-meter-wide triceratops skull, believed to be from a dinosaur that lived 68 to 69 million years ago, has been unveiled at a museum in Alberta, Canada. This skull is a rare find in the southwestern Alberta foothills where dinosaur fossils are uncommon. The specimen, named “Cali,” was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River.

The skull was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey following severe floods in the area. It spent many years in the lab getting prepared for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be removed from the surrounding rock in smaller sections.

It took over 6,500 hours of work over seven years for the museum staff to prepare the fossil, removing more than 815 kilograms of hard rock. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms, making it a massive and impressive find. It is believed that the triceratops was not fully developed, indicating that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the museum’s new “Fossils in Focus” exhibit features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils. Further scientific research related to the fossil is expected to be published in the future.

מקורות: העיתונות הקנדית

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

הבנת החשיבות של קובצי Cookie בפרטיות מקוונת

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

השבריריות של חיישני סביבה באזורי סיכון גבוהים

אוקטובר 11, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

שיגור החללית Psyche של נאס"א עשוי להתעכב עקב מזג אוויר גרוע

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

הבנת החשיבות של קובצי Cookie בפרטיות מקוונת

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

השבריריות של חיישני סביבה באזורי סיכון גבוהים

אוקטובר 11, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

שיגור החללית Psyche של נאס"א עשוי להתעכב עקב מזג אוויר גרוע

אוקטובר 11, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מגלה אסטרואיד קרוב לכדור הארץ 2023 TF4

אוקטובר 11, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0