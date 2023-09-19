היכרות עם Find Starlink: כלי למעקב וצפייה בלווייני Starlink בזמן אמת

Have you ever wondered if you can spot Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites from your location? Thanks to a new tool called Find Starlink, you can now track and view these satellites in real time. While the Starlink map has been available to the public for some time, it was primarily used to check for coverage in specific areas. However, Find Starlink takes it a step further by allowing users to see the satellites’ visibility, optimal viewing times, and associated brightness values based on their location or coordinates.

One of the most fascinating aspects of observing the Starlink satellites is their appearance. When grouped together, they form a string of lights that streak across the night sky. Unlike other satellites that appear as individual points of light, the Starlink constellation creates a mesmerizing visual display.

Find Starlink reminds users that although a satellite may seem overhead, missing a cluster of them is quite common. These satellites move at an astonishing speed of 300 miles per minute, making it easy to miss them even if you time your viewing correctly. So, don’t be discouraged if you don’t catch a glimpse of them right away.

It’s important to note that Find Starlink is an independent tool and is not officially affiliated with SpaceX or Starlink. Instead, it utilizes coordinates to track the paths of these megaconstellations as they orbit the Earth.

If you’re interested in witnessing the marvel of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites, give Find Starlink a try. Enter your location or coordinates, and discover when and where you can catch a glimpse of these fascinating lights streaking across the sky.

מקורות: אין