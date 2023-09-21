חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

חוקר מתבגר מגלה צרעה עם יכולת לקדוח דרך פלסטיק

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 21, 2023
חוקר מתבגר מגלה צרעה עם יכולת לקדוח דרך פלסטיק

In a remarkable discovery, a teenage researcher named Matvey Nikelshparg has found that a species of parasitoid wasp has the ability to drill through plastic. Nikelshparg, who has a passion for studying parasitoid wasps, made this discovery while conducting experiments with the insects in his home lab.

The species in question, Eupelmus messene, is a tiny wasp that typically lays its eggs on or inside other bugs. These wasps use an organ called an ovipositor to bore into hardened plant growths, known as galls, which protect the larvae of other wasp species. However, Nikelshparg observed that the E. messene wasp could use its ovipositor to drill through a plastic petri dish and lay an egg outside of the container.

Nikelshparg reported his findings in The Journal of Hymenoptera Research. He conducted experiments to explore what would happen when multiple E. messene wasps were placed with a single host larva in a petri dish. While most of the wasps immediately attacked the larva, one individual chose to drill into the polystyrene wall of the dish instead. This behavior was observed in eight out of 56 raised wasps.

The process of drilling through plastic took over two hours for the wasps, during which they would take breaks for lunch or water. The researchers also noted that the drilling motion of the wasp differed from their drilling into galls. It appeared that the wasps had a flexible drilling behavior when it came to plastic surfaces.

The ability of these wasps to penetrate plastic presents intriguing questions. It is unclear how the wasps puncture the smooth surface of the petri dish, especially since cracks, which they usually exploit in galls, are not present in plastic. Additionally, it remains unknown why other related species do not exhibit the same behavior.

This discovery could have broader implications for understanding the puncturing tools of various insects, including mosquitoes that carry diseases. It may even lead to the development of new surgical equipment inspired by the wasps’ drilling abilities.

מקורות:
– The Journal of Hymenoptera Research
– Uroš Cerkvenik, biologist at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מיליונים ביבשת אמריקה כדי לחזות בליקוי חמה טבעתי מרהיב

ספטמבר 23, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

חללית OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א תשחרר קפסולת דגימה של אסטרואידים לנחיתה במדבר יוטה

ספטמבר 23, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

מקורות הפעולה התכליתית: תובנות מחקר תינוקות

ספטמבר 23, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

מיליונים ביבשת אמריקה כדי לחזות בליקוי חמה טבעתי מרהיב

ספטמבר 23, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

חללית OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א תשחרר קפסולת דגימה של אסטרואידים לנחיתה במדבר יוטה

ספטמבר 23, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

מקורות הפעולה התכליתית: תובנות מחקר תינוקות

ספטמבר 23, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

משימת OSIRIS-REx: החזרת דגימות סלע זר לכדור הארץ

ספטמבר 23, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0