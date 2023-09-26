חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

תובנות חדשות לגבי היווצרות כוכבים וכוכבי הלכת: תצפיות על מערכת כוכבים משולשת

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 26, 2023
תובנות חדשות לגבי היווצרות כוכבים וכוכבי הלכת: תצפיות על מערכת כוכבים משולשת

Astronomers, including Professor Jaehan Bae from the University of Florida, have made significant progress in understanding the formation of stars and the complexities of planet formation. In a study, the researchers observed and analyzed spiral arms feeding young stars in a developing triple stellar system, shedding light on the processes of star and planet formation.

The team made a significant discovery when they observed three large spiral arms distributing materials to early-stage stars, known as protostars, in the developing triple stellar system. These spiral arms, called “streamers,” provide the necessary materials for the young stars to grow by absorbing gas. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, offer valuable insights into the origins of these streamers.

Understanding the formation of multiple stellar systems has been a challenge for scientists. Most stars in the galaxy form in multiples, unlike our Sun. There are different theoretical models explaining the formation of multiple stellar systems, but the exact mechanisms have not been fully understood.

To study the forming system, the research team used the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), an array of radio telescopes. As a theorist, Professor Bae played a crucial role in interpreting the observed data and connecting it with theoretical models. Computer simulations conducted as part of the study supported the observed data, showing remarkable agreement between the simulations and observations.

The team’s research opens up new avenues for investigating star and planet formation. In the future, they plan to observe other forming multiple stellar systems to determine if the observed triple stellar system is an anomaly or a common occurrence. This will provide important constraints on our understanding of star formation processes.

By studying the early stages of multiple star formation, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of stars and planets in general.

Reference: “Triple spiral arms of a triple protostar system imaged in molecular lines” by Jeong-Eun Lee, Tomoaki Matsumoto, Hyun-Jeong Kim, Seokho Lee, Daniel Harsono, Jaehan Bae, Neal J. Evans II, Shu-ichiro Inutsuka, Minho Choi, Ken’ichi Tatematsu, Jae-Joon Lee, and Daniel Jaffe, The Astrophysical Journal.

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

ליקוי חמה והשפעתם על היונוספירה של כדור הארץ

ספטמבר 26, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

חוקרים מגלים מחדש קהילות אבודות במדבר נמיב אנגולה באמצעות ניתוח DNA

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

פותחה שיטה חדשה לחקר נוזלים בלחץ שלילי

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

ליקוי חמה והשפעתם על היונוספירה של כדור הארץ

ספטמבר 26, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

חוקרים מגלים מחדש קהילות אבודות במדבר נמיב אנגולה באמצעות ניתוח DNA

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

פותחה שיטה חדשה לחקר נוזלים בלחץ שלילי

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

קרח הים האנטארקטי מגיע לשיא נמוך, מסכן חיות בר ומאיץ את ההתחממות הגלובלית

ספטמבר 26, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0