הולדתו של פלנטה חדשה: התבוננות בזוהר של התנגשות פלנטרית

Astronomers have potentially detected the aftermath of a massive collision between two giant planets, a phenomenon that may lead to the creation of a new planet. This observation offers a rare opportunity to witness the birth of a planet in real time and sheds light on the process of planet formation.

In December 2021, astronomers noticed unusual flickering from a sun-like star located approximately 1,800 light years away from Earth. The star, known as ASASSN-21qj, exhibited changes in visible light over several months, at times almost disappearing before returning to its original brightness. This dimming phenomenon is often attributed to material passing between the star and Earth.

However, it was an amateur astronomer named Arttu Sainio who pointed out a significant observation. He noted that two and a half years prior to the star’s dimming, the emission of infrared light from its location had increased by approximately 4%. This raised the question of whether these two sets of observations were related and what could be happening around ASASSN-21qj.

In a study published in Nature, researchers propose that the observations are explained by a cataclysmic collision between two planets. Giant impacts play a crucial role in planet formation, determining their sizes, compositions, thermal states, and orbital patterns. While such collisions are believed to be responsible for various phenomena in our solar system, direct evidence of ongoing giant impacts in the galaxy has been scarce.

According to the researchers, the collision would have released more energy in the initial hours than the star itself emits. The impact would have created a hot, glowing mass of material much larger than the original planets, which explains the infrared brightening observed by NASA’s WISE space telescope. The expanded planetary body produced by the collision will take millions of years to cool and shrink, eventually forming a new planet.

The collision would have also ejected debris into different orbits around the star, with a fraction of it vaporized and forming clouds of tiny ice and rock crystals. This clumpy cloud of material obstructed the visible light from the star, causing the erratic dimming. The researchers speculate that the collision involved two Neptune-like worlds rich in ice.

Studying this star system could provide valuable insights into the process of planet formation. The researchers estimate that the post-impact body must have been hundreds of times the size of Earth, suggesting that the colliding planets were several times the mass of Earth and possibly similar in size to Uranus and Neptune. The temperature of the post-impact body is estimated to be around 700°C, indicating the presence of elements with low boiling temperatures, such as water.

Further observations using telescopes like NASA’s JWST will enable scientists to examine the debris cloud, determine particle sizes and compositions, study the chemistry of the post-impact body, and track its cooling process. This long-term observation will allow researchers to witness the evolution of the system and expand our understanding of giant impacts and planetary systems.

In conclusion, the detection of a planetary collision and the subsequent formation of a new planet offer a unique opportunity to witness the birth of a world in real time. These observations will contribute to our knowledge of planet formation processes and provide valuable insights into the dynamics of planetary systems.

