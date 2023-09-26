חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מערכת אקולוגית של מיקרואורגניזמים סינתטיים למיחזור פסולת פלסטיק

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 26, 2023
מערכת אקולוגית של מיקרואורגניזמים סינתטיים למיחזור פסולת פלסטיק

Plastic pollution has become a growing concern worldwide, prompting researchers to find innovative solutions. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, scientists have developed a synthetic microorganism ecosystem that collaboratively upcycles plastics into desirable chemicals. By utilizing two strains of bacteria, the researchers efficiently degraded polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the most common plastics, into nontoxic, environmentally friendly, and biodegradable polymers.

The researchers, led by bioengineering professor Ting Lu from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and medical engineering and science professor James J. Collins from MIT, took a unique approach by dividing the upcycling process into two distinct tasks handled by different bacterial strains. One strain was responsible for processing terephthalic acid, while the other focused on ethylene glycol, both byproducts of PET degradation. Combining the efforts of these strains proved more productive than using a single strain for both tasks.

The outcome of this designer upcycling consortium was the conversion of PET into two valuable products: medium-chain length polyhydroxyalkanoates (mcl-PHA) and cis-cis muconate (MA), a precursor of polyurethane and adipic acid. Polyurethane is widely used in applications such as insulators, foams, coatings, and adhesives, while nylon is made from adipic acid.

This approach of engineering microbial division of labor for plastic upcycling offers numerous benefits. By using microorganisms for bioconversion, the complexity of the process can be simplified, leading to streamlined production processes. Moreover, this method allows for the integration of waste degradation and product generation, making it a promising alternative to traditional polymer upcycling methods.

Although this study focused on PET upcycling, the underlying strategies and concept can potentially be applied to other types of plastics as well, paving the way for a sustainable bioeconomy. By expanding the biosynthetic pathways and connecting them to metabolic nodes in terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol catabolism, this synthetic microorganism ecosystem can be utilized to produce a variety of chemicals.

The fight against plastic pollution requires innovative solutions, and the development of this synthetic microorganism ecosystem brings us one step closer to a more sustainable future.

מקורות:
– “Engineering microbial division of labor for plastic upcycling” – Nature Communications
- אוניברסיטת אילינוי אורבנה-שמפיין
- המכון הטכנולוגי של מסצ'וסטס (MIT)

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מדענים מסדרים RNA מהנמר הטזמני שנכחד, פותח דלת לתחיית המינים האבודים

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

ריצה נדירה של ארבעה ירחי-על לשנת 2023 מסתיימת ביום שישי הקרוב

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

נאס"א מדמה את גלי הכבידה של הגלקסיה שלנו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

מדענים מסדרים RNA מהנמר הטזמני שנכחד, פותח דלת לתחיית המינים האבודים

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

ריצה נדירה של ארבעה ירחי-על לשנת 2023 מסתיימת ביום שישי הקרוב

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מדמה את גלי הכבידה של הגלקסיה שלנו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

משימת צ'אנדרייאן-3 בהודו עומדת בפני אי ודאות כאשר לנדר ורובר נשארים במצב לא מקוון

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0