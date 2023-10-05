חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

פגמים ליניאריים זעירים יכולים להניע חומרים מהר יותר מגלי קול

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 5, 2023
פגמים ליניאריים זעירים יכולים להניע חומרים מהר יותר מגלי קול

Researchers have recently discovered that linear defects, known as dislocations, can propagate through materials faster than the speed of sound waves. Dislocations are responsible for providing metals with their strength and workability, but they can also lead to catastrophic failures in materials. This new finding provides insights into the damage that dislocations can cause in various extreme conditions, such as earthquakes or high-stress situations in aircraft shielding materials.

For almost 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel faster than sound speed in materials. Previous studies concluded that they could not, but computer models suggested that they could if they were initially accelerated to speeds faster than sound. To measure the speed of dislocations, the researchers utilized X-ray radiography to observe the propagating dislocations in diamond. The results of the study were published in the journal Science.

It is important to understand whether ultrafast dislocations can break the speed of sound barriers in solids, as they exhibit different behaviors and can cause unexpected failures. Without precise measurements, the extent of damage caused by ultrafast dislocations remains unknown. The researchers hope that this study will provide a better understanding of catastrophic failures in materials and challenge existing assumptions.

To observe the speed of dislocations, the research team conducted experiments using synthetic diamond crystals at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan. Diamond was chosen as a material due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, which makes it easier to interpret the ultrafast X-ray imaging results.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the capabilities and potential damage caused by dislocations in materials. It challenges previous assumptions about maximum failure rates in materials and highlights the need for further exploration in this field.

מקורות:
– מעבדת המאיץ הלאומית SLAC של משרד האנרגיה
– Osaka University
– Science Journal

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

גולגולת טריצרטופס נמצאה בקנדה מוצגת כעת במוזיאון הטירל המלכותי

אוקטובר 6, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

אסטרונומים מגלים פיצוץ מוזר ביקום: המסתורין של חלוף האופטי המהיר הכחול הזוהר

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

מדענים נתקלים ב"בעיה טובה" שכן מיכל מדגם מכיל שפע של חומר מאסטרואיד בנו

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

גולגולת טריצרטופס נמצאה בקנדה מוצגת כעת במוזיאון הטירל המלכותי

אוקטובר 6, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

אסטרונומים מגלים פיצוץ מוזר ביקום: המסתורין של חלוף האופטי המהיר הכחול הזוהר

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

מדענים נתקלים ב"בעיה טובה" שכן מיכל מדגם מכיל שפע של חומר מאסטרואיד בנו

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

סין מתכננת להרחיב את תחנת החלל כחלופה ל-ISS

אוקטובר 6, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0