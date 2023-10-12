חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

אבק הירח נמס: פתרון אפשרי למשימות חלל עתידיות

By מאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 12, 2023
אבק הירח נמס: פתרון אפשרי למשימות חלל עתידיות

Scientists and space agencies have long grappled with the challenges posed by moon dust. This fine, abrasive material poses a threat to space suits, machinery, and scientific instruments. It also hampers movement on the lunar surface. However, researchers have recently proposed a potential solution – melting moon dust to create solid roads and landing areas.

Prof Jens Günster and his colleagues at the Federal Institute of Materials Research and Testing (BAM) in Berlin conducted experiments using a substance known as EAC-1A, a fine-grained material developed by the European Space Agency as a substitute for lunar soil. They used a powerful laser beam to heat the dust to around 1,600 degrees Celsius, causing it to melt. By carefully shaping and interlocking the melted dust, they were able to create bendy triangle shapes that can serve as solid surfaces across large areas of lunar soil.

While the process is time-consuming, with each small geometric unit taking about an hour to produce, it presents a potential solution for establishing roads and landing pads on the Moon. By harnessing the power of the Sun, a lens measuring approximately 2.37 square meters could act as a sunlight concentrator instead of a laser. This lens, preferably made of a rolled-up polymer foil for easy transport, would need to be brought from Earth. However, the issue of dust accumulation remains a concern, potentially hampering the lens’s functionality. The authors suggest that a vibrating lens may help mitigate this problem.

This research offers a promising avenue for future space missions and the establishment of a permanent lunar outpost. By utilizing the existing lunar dust, the high costs of transporting building materials can be avoided. The findings of this study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

מקורות:
– “Melting moon dust could pave way for future lunar colonies, scientists say” – The Guardian
– “Reversible Phase Change in Impact-Generated Silicates from the Moon” – Scientific Reports

