תובנה חדשה על האבולוציה המדהימה של כוכב הים

Imagine a Halloween scene like no other — a human head skittering about on hundreds of tiny feet amid all the other eerie decor. Now forget about that because it has nothing to do with starfish. Recent research has uncovered a startling truth about these aquatic creatures that will make you see them in a whole new light.

While starfish may appear to have numerous “arms” extending from their central body, scientists have made a fascinating discovery. These creatures, along with other echinoderms such as sea urchins, sea cucumbers, and sand dollars, are essentially just heads. In other words, they have no body like most other creatures.

This revelation has puzzled scientists because the evolutionary records of starfish suggest that they evolved from ancestors with bilateral symmetry, just like humans. However, starfish have bodies divided into five equal sections. So how did this unique body plan come to be?

Scientists embarked on a quest to understand this baffling phenomenon and constructed a three-dimensional map of gene expression within a sea star. They focused on genes responsible for the growth of the ectoderm, which includes the skin and nervous system, to pinpoint where specific genes were active during the creature’s development.

The results were intriguing. The gene signatures linked with head development were scattered throughout juvenile sea stars, but the crucial components of the body plan were notably absent. In fact, even markers typically associated with the front of an animal’s head were strangely located near the middle of each of the sea star’s five arms.

These findings led researchers to conclude that sea stars and their echinoderm counterparts likely evolved their unique five-section body plan by shedding the trunk region present in their bilateral ancestors. This transformation gave them distinct advantages in terms of mobility and feeding, setting them apart from animals with symmetrical body plans.

So why did these creatures evolve in such a peculiar manner? The oldest known starfish fossils date back over 200 million years, predating even the earliest known dinosaurs. This suggests that they have found a successful formula for survival.

While it may seem odd to think of starfish as just heads crawling along the seafloor, these fascinating creatures have thrived for millions of years. Their evolutionary journey continues to amaze scientists and remind us of the incredible diversity of life in our oceans.

