חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיות באינטראקציה: Arp 142

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 8, 2023
תמונה מדהימה של גלקסיות באינטראקציה: Arp 142

Arp 142, a pair of interacting galaxies, was captured in June 2013 and is located 326 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. The image, recently showcased by the European Space Agency, presents an illusion of a birdlike figure guarding an egg, leaving viewers guessing whether it resembles a hummingbird, a penguin, or a sneaky porpoise creeping onto the beach.

This incredible image of pareidolia, the tendency of humans to see familiar objects or patterns in unrelated objects, is created by the gravitational interaction between the two galaxies. The two galaxies are named NGC 2936 and NGC 2937, with NGC 2936 being a standard spiral galaxy and NGC 2937 a small elliptical galaxy.

When two galaxies come too close to one another, their gravity starts to distort and affect each other. In some cases, the galaxies merge, while in others, they tear each other apart. The larger spiral galaxy, NGC 2936, displays the remnants of its bright core, resembling an “eye” in the bird illusion. However, its spiral arms are now transformed into warped streaks of blue and red within the bird’s body.

This image has gained attention again as scientists use the Hubble Space Telescope to catalog peculiar galaxies. Arp 142 was added to the catalog of peculiar galaxies observed by the Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys as part of the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies. Originally published in 1966 by American astronomer Halton Arp, this catalog consists of galaxies that are interacting and merging.

The image of Arp 142 was captured using a combination of visible and infrared light by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. This camera was installed in 2009 during the final servicing mission of the space shuttle Atlantis, and the Hubble Space Telescope has not been visited since then.

Sources: ESA, NASA

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

חקר שבירת קוונטים: פרספקטיבה חדשה על עולמות קלאסיים וקוונטיים

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות הסכמה

אוקטובר 9, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

כיצד טלסקופ החלל ג'יימס ווב משכתב את ההבנה שלנו על היקום

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

חקר שבירת קוונטים: פרספקטיבה חדשה על עולמות קלאסיים וקוונטיים

אוקטובר 9, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות הסכמה

אוקטובר 9, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

כיצד טלסקופ החלל ג'יימס ווב משכתב את ההבנה שלנו על היקום

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

הגשושית הסולארית של פרקר שוברת שיאים כאובייקט המהיר ביותר מעשה ידי אדם

אוקטובר 9, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0