ערפילית הנשמה: מראה שובה לב בשמי הלילה

The Soul Nebula, also known as Westerhout 5 or IC 1848, is a remarkable celestial object located approximately 7,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. It resides in the Perseus spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy and recently caught the attention of astronomers with its stunning beauty.

A new image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, published in late September, reveals a dark, tadpole-shaped structure set against a sea of vibrant red. This sea is actually a nebula, a vast cloud of dust and gas in space. To be more precise, it is an emission nebula, which is a diffuse cloud of electrically charged gas that emits its own light. The Soul Nebula appears red because it emits H-alpha light, a result of hydrogen atoms releasing light as their electrons become less energetic.

The image showcased the presence of an evaporating gaseous globule (EGG) within the nebula. EGGs are dense pockets of molecular hydrogen gas found in regions where stars are forming. Similar to eggs hatching, EGGs have the potential to collapse under their own weight and give birth to young stars. However, the EGG within the Soul Nebula stands out from others. Known as the KAG2008 globule 13 and J025838.6+604259, it is a detached, free-floating EGG with a distinct “head-tail” shape. This unique characteristic makes it an intriguing subject of study.

Unlike other EGGs that are connected within a nebula, the frEGG (as it is affectionately called) acts as a cocoon, shielding baby stars from the detrimental effects of ultraviolet radiation emitted by nearby stars. The dense gas within frEGGs and EGGs provides a nurturing environment for the formation of nascent stars. This exceptional frEGG challenges our understanding of star formation and presents an exciting opportunity for further research.

The Soul Nebula, part of the larger Heart and Soul Nebula (IC 1805), is a popular destination for astronomers, especially during the Northern Hemisphere winter. Observing this star-forming region with a telescope allows us to marvel at the wonders of the universe and appreciate the intricate processes that shape our cosmic surroundings.

מקורות:

- נאס"א

– HubbleSite