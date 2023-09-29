חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ריפוי עצמי של יהלומים סינתטיים שהתגלו בטמפרטורת החדר

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 29, 2023
ריפוי עצמי של יהלומים סינתטיים שהתגלו בטמפרטורת החדר

A recent study published in the journal Nature Materials reveals that a team of chemists, materials scientists, and aeronautical engineers at Beihang University discovered evidence of self-healing in synthetic diamonds at room temperature. The researchers created samples of microwire diamonds, induced cracks in them, and observed the healing process using an electron microscope.

In the past, scientists have focused on finding ways to make lab-grown diamonds less prone to cracking. However, the use of diamonds in various applications has been limited due to their susceptibility to damage. Previous research has shown that diamonds with a hierarchical internal structure are less likely to crack, but not to the extent that they can be widely used.

More recent studies have found that nanotwinned diamond composites (ntDC) exhibit some degree of self-healing. However, these observations were made under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. The research team aimed to investigate whether similar self-healing properties could be achieved at normal pressure and room temperature.

To explore this possibility, the team created ntDC nanotwinned samples using compressed onion carbon at high temperatures. They then conducted fracture tests using DSC and ntDC nanobeams, creating cracks in the samples. The researchers observed the healing process using a scanning electron microscope and conducted multiple tests to ensure the reliability of their results.

The team successfully observed self-healing in the ntDC samples. The healed samples exhibited a tensile strength of 34%. Upon studying the samples, the researchers identified the presence of sp2 and sp3-hybridized carbon atoms on opposite sides of the cracks, which they referred to as osteoblasts. These atoms bonded with each other, facilitating the healing process. The team further conducted simulations, which confirmed that such interactions triggered C-C re-bonding across the gaps, leading to self-healing.

This groundbreaking discovery brings us closer to developing more durable synthetic diamonds that can be utilized in a wider range of applications. The findings open up new possibilities for the use of diamonds in industries such as electronics, aerospace, and medicine.

מקורות:
– Keliang Qiu et al, Self-healing of fractured diamond, Nature Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01656-4
– Fractured diamond can heal itself at room temperature, Nature Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01665-3

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

הבנת עצמים בין-כוכביים באמצעות קרני רנטגן, אומרים מדענים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

AI גנרטיבי בוחן את בעיית P לעומת NP: תובנות מ-GPT-4

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

הבנת עצמים בין-כוכביים באמצעות קרני רנטגן, אומרים מדענים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

AI גנרטיבי בוחן את בעיית P לעומת NP: תובנות מ-GPT-4

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0