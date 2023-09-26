חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

אסטרוצלם לוכד נוף מדהים של ירח סופר כחול נדיר מעל פורטוגל

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 26, 2023
אסטרוצלם לוכד נוף מדהים של ירח סופר כחול נדיר מעל פורטוגל

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

מקורות:
– Space.com (source article)

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מכשיר מדעי על מודול Chandrayaan-3 שולח מספיק נתונים למחקר עתידי של כוכבי לכת

ספטמבר 28, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

צ'אנדרייאן-3: התקווה דועכת עבור ויקראם לנדר ורובר פראגיאן

ספטמבר 28, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

תצפיות JWST מציעות זיהום כוכבי המפריע למדידות של TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

ספטמבר 28, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

מכשיר מדעי על מודול Chandrayaan-3 שולח מספיק נתונים למחקר עתידי של כוכבי לכת

ספטמבר 28, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

צ'אנדרייאן-3: התקווה דועכת עבור ויקראם לנדר ורובר פראגיאן

ספטמבר 28, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

תצפיות JWST מציעות זיהום כוכבי המפריע למדידות של TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

ספטמבר 28, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

שיחה קרובה נוספת: אסטרואיד 2023 SW6 מתקרב לכדור הארץ

ספטמבר 28, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0