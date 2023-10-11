חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מחקר חדש חושף את סופת השמש הגדולה ביותר שנרשמה אי פעם

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 11, 2023
מחקר חדש חושף את סופת השמש הגדולה ביותר שנרשמה אי פעם

Researchers from various institutions across the globe have discovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever recorded, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. By examining ancient tree rings found in the French Alps, the team was able to identify a significant rise in radiocarbon levels during that time period. Comparisons to beryllium measurements from ice cores in Greenland suggest that this spike in radiocarbon was the result of an immense solar storm that released high amounts of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

The findings, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions, provide valuable insights into the exceptional activities of the Sun and the potential threats it poses to our planet. If a similar solar storm were to occur in modern times, it would have devastating consequences, disrupting telecommunications, causing widespread power outages, and resulting in financial losses. Understanding these potential risks is crucial in order to prepare and fortify our communication and energy systems to protect them from harm.

Scientists have identified nine extreme solar storms, known as Miyake Events, in the past 15,000 years. The newly discovered storm from 14,300 years ago is the largest ever recorded, approximately twice the size of the confirmed events from 993 AD and 774 AD. The nature of these events is not fully understood, as they have never been directly observed instrumentally. This highlights our limited knowledge about the Sun’s behavior and the need for a better understanding of what causes these extreme solar storms, how often they occur, and if they can be predicted.

Overall, this study emphasizes the importance of studying past solar activity to gauge the potential risks for our modern technology-dependent society. By examining historical events and patterns, scientists can gain valuable insights that can inform strategies for mitigating the impact of future solar storms.

מקורות:
– The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

פלואורסצנטי משמש למדידת רמות מתח בפולי סויה החשופים לאוזון

אוקטובר 13, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0