עלייתו של מחקר שמקורו בינה מלאכותית לא נחשפת: הפרה של אתיקה?

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 8, 2023
In a recent incident, a research paper published in the journal Physica Scripta was retracted because the authors failed to disclose their use of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, in drafting the manuscript. The discovery was made by Guillaume Cabanac, a computer scientist, who noticed a peculiar phrase on the third page of the paper. This prompted Cabanac to investigate further and eventually led to the retraction of the paper. This is not an isolated incident, as Cabanac has identified several other articles that contain telltale signs of ChatGPT’s involvement.

Many publishers allow the use of large language model (LLM) tools like ChatGPT to assist in manuscript preparation, as long as it is declared. However, some researchers choose to keep their use of AI tools undisclosed. These researchers risk facing ethical violations and potential retractions if their undisclosed use is discovered. While some AI-generated papers may contain subtle traces that distinguish them from human-written papers, more sophisticated chatbots like ChatGPT are becoming increasingly difficult to detect.

Undisclosed AI-generated research poses a larger problem beyond the breach of ethics. The rapid rise of AI tools like ChatGPT provides fertile ground for paper mills, companies that produce and sell fake manuscripts to researchers. This influx of AI-generated papers threatens to dilute the quality of scientific research.

Additionally, the issue of undisclosed AI-generated papers exposes the strain on peer reviewers who often lack the time to thoroughly scrutinize manuscripts. Identifying false references and questionable language patterns can be time-consuming, especially with the increasing volume of publications. Researchers and publishers must find ways to address this problem to maintain the integrity of scientific research.

In conclusion, the rise of undisclosed AI-generated research calls for greater transparency and accountability in the scientific community. Researchers should disclose their use of AI tools in manuscript preparation, and publishers should ensure thorough peer review processes to detect potential breaches of ethics. Upholding the standards of scientific integrity is vital to foster trust and ensure the credibility of scholarly research.

