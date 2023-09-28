חיי עיר

מדע

הטבעות של שבתאי: יצירה צעירה ודינמית

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 28, 2023
Researchers have completed a simulation that provides support for the theory that Saturn’s iconic rings came into existence hundreds of millions of years ago, rather than billions. The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal, presents the idea that the rings were formed in the recent past through the collision of two icy moons. This simulation offers a glimpse into a potentially chaotic event, where solid bodies transform into a swirling, fluid disc of debris surrounding the gas giant.

Scientists once believed that Saturn’s rings were billions of years old, but evidence from the Cassini spacecraft contradicted this idea. The rings appeared too shiny and clean to have endured for such a long period, suggesting that they formed more recently. By understanding the origin of Saturn’s rings, scientists can gain insight into the formation of other planets and moons.

The simulation conducted by Dr. Jacob Kegerreis and his colleagues from NASA’s Ames Research Center tested the hypothesis that the rings were created by the collision of two moons. The team found that the impact between the moons would have produced an abundance of frozen debris that crossed the boundary known as the Roche limit. This debris could then accumulate and form the rings as we see them today. Additionally, the leftover shards may have collided with other satellites, contributing to the creation of new moons.

This research has implications for the study of Saturn’s moons as well. If the rings are younger than previously believed, it could impact the potential habitability of some of the moons. Scientists have speculated that some of Saturn’s moons may have subsurface oceans that could support life. However, if these moons are indeed younger, the chances of life existing there may be reduced.

While this study does not provide a definitive answer to the origins of Saturn’s rings, it highlights their dynamic and ever-changing nature. Instead of being static decorations, the rings are ephemeral structures that continually evolve. Understanding the formation of Saturn’s rings allows scientists to appreciate the dramatic processes that shape our solar system.

מקורות:
– כתב העת האסטרופיזי
– מרכז המחקר איימס של נאס"א

