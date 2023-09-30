שמי הלילה באוקטובר: יישור כוכבי הלכת וליקויי חמה

In the month of October, sky gazers can look forward to several exciting celestial events. As the month begins, the moon is just past full and can be seen alongside Jupiter, which is three degrees south. The following day, Uranus also appears three degrees south of the moon, but the brightness of the moon might make it challenging to observe these planets.

On the evening of October 2nd, the moon can be found just south of the Pleiades, approximately 1.1 degrees away. As the month progresses, Pollux will be 1.4 degrees north of the moon on October 7th, and Venus will be visible in the early morning sky, located six degrees south of a thin crescent moon on October 10th.

October 15th marks the arrival of the autumn eclipse season, beginning with an annular solar eclipse. During this event, the moon will not completely cover the sun, resulting in a ring-shaped annulus around the sun’s edge. This eclipse will be visible throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Following the eclipse, Mars will be situated next to the moon on October 15th, although the moon’s thin crescent phase may make it difficult to spot. On October 18th, the moon will be 0.8 degrees north of Antares, and on October 24th, Saturn will be three degrees north, with Neptune appearing 1.5 degrees north on October 25th.

October 28th brings a full moon and another eclipse, but this time it will only be visible in the Eastern Hemisphere. On October 29th, Jupiter and Uranus will once again be three degrees south, and the month concludes with the Pleiades located 1.1 degrees north of the moon.

While Mercury remains obscured by the bright morning twilight and too close to the sun to be seen, Venus shines brightly as the “Morning Star” in the southeast before sunrise. On October 10th, the crescent moon will pass by Venus, accompanied by the presence of Regulus, the bright star in the constellation Leo.

As for Mars, it remains too close to the sun to be observable, while Jupiter dominates the night sky, becoming increasingly bright and apparent throughout the night. Saturn, located high in the night sky, provides a wonderful opportunity for telescope viewers to witness the beauty of the Ringed Planet and possibly spot some of its moons against the dark backdrop. Uranus and Jupiter can also be seen together twice in the month, along with the moon.

Lastly, Neptune, having recently passed opposition, can be observed with the aid of optical instruments for most of the night. Additionally, the zodiacal light, a faint glow caused by sunlight scattering off interplanetary dust, can be seen before eastern morning twilight for the middle two weeks of October.

With these exciting celestial events taking place, astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat this month. Whether it’s witnessing planetary alignments, eclipses, or exploring the night sky with a telescope, there is plenty to discover and marvel at.

Source: James Edgar, Editor of the Observer’s Handbook, Royal Astronomical Society of Canada

הגדרות:

– Celestial events: Phenomena that occur in the sky, such as planetary alignments, eclipses, and the movement of celestial bodies.

– Annular solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun, resulting in a ring-like shape of sunlight around the moon’s edge.

– Opposition: The alignment of a planet with the Earth and the sun, with Earth located between the two.

– Zodiacal light: A faint, cone-shaped glow that appears along the ecliptic (the path of the sun, moon, and planets) after sunset or before sunrise.

– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC): An organization dedicated to the advancement and promotion of astronomy in Canada.

