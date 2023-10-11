חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

הפלח הרוסי של תחנת החלל הבינלאומית חווה דליפת נוזל קירור שלישית

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 11, 2023
הפלח הרוסי של תחנת החלל הבינלאומית חווה דליפת נוזל קירור שלישית

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has suffered its third coolant leak in less than a year, raising concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program. On Monday, frozen coolant flakes were observed spraying into space through an official live feed provided by NASA. This leak originated from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), which was delivered to the station in 2012.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, assured that temperatures in the affected unit remained normal and there was no danger to the crew or the station. Nonetheless, US mission control in Houston requested that astronauts investigate the situation further. They were instructed to check the cupola, particularly windows five or six, for any visual confirmation of the coolant flakes.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks within the Russian segment of the ISS in the past year. While the agency has confirmed that there is no immediate threat, these recurring issues raise concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program.

It is important to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations on the ISS, as it serves as a vital platform for scientific research and international cooperation in space exploration. Investigations into the cause of the coolant leaks and potential solutions will be crucial to maintaining the integrity of the station and the well-being of its crew.

Sources: Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

נשים מעדיפות חוזק פיזי במערכות יחסים קצרות טווח, אבל הומור שותף להצלחה ארוכת טווח

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

מדריך לצפייה וצילום בטוחים של ליקוי החמה הטבעתי

אוקטובר 13, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

לוויינים בחלל: איום על אסטרונומיה רדיו והקשר שלנו ליקום

אוקטובר 13, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

פלואורסצנטי משמש למדידת רמות מתח בפולי סויה החשופים לאוזון

אוקטובר 13, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0