אופקים חדשים: קוסמונאוטים רוסים עורכים טיול חלל בלתי נשכח כדי להתגבר על אתגרים

Two Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, undertook a remarkable spacewalk on October 25, lasting over seven hours, to overcome various challenges outside the International Space Station (ISS). Their mission involved multiple critical tasks, including the installation of a synthetic radar communications system and the deployment of a nanosatellite to evaluate solar sail technology. Additionally, the cosmonauts inspected the external backup radiator on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, which had recently encountered a coolant leak issue.

During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts successfully installed the radar communications system, except for a minor issue with one of the panels, which will be resolved later. Moreover, the nanosatellite’s solar sail did not unfurl fully, as observed by cameras during its departure from the station.

The inspection of the backup radiator proved eventful when a coolant bubble unexpectedly released while monitoring the leak point. Fortunately, the released coolant did not come into contact with the cosmonauts’ suits.

To ensure the purity of the space station, Kononenko and Chub meticulously inspected their Orlan spacesuits and tools for coolant traces before reentering the station. They also wiped down their gear after repressurization, minimizing the introduction of any contaminants. The remaining traces of contaminants will be swiftly eliminated within the space station using additional filtration methods.

This historic spacewalk marked the 268th mission dedicated to assembling, maintaining, and enhancing the International Space Station. While Kononenko has completed six spacewalks, this was Chub’s maiden voyage into the vastness of space.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, had previously identified the leak on the backup radiator of the Nauka module. Notably, the primary radiator on the module continues to function correctly, supporting cooling processes within the module without any negative impact on the crew or the station’s operations.

In the interest of safety, NASA decided to postpone two scheduled spacewalks this month. The rescheduled dates for the spacewalk involving NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, as well as the spacewalk featuring NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, have yet to be announced.

