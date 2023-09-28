חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

תובנות חדשות לגבי אנטי-חומר: הדגמת האינטראקציה הכבידתית

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 28, 2023
תובנות חדשות לגבי אנטי-חומר: הדגמת האינטראקציה הכבידתית

Scientists at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN) have carried out an experiment that demonstrates for the first time that antimatter responds to gravity in the same way as ordinary matter. The experiment involved the antimatter counterpart of hydrogen, known as antihydrogen. By reducing magnetic fields that were initially trapping the antihydrogen, the researchers observed its fall under the influence of gravity. This result aligns with physicist Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which treats all matter with equivalence.

Antimatter, which possesses the same mass as ordinary matter but has an opposite electrical charge, is a mysterious twin of ordinary matter. It is produced naturally on Earth through the collision of cosmic rays with atoms in the atmosphere. However, antimatter quickly annihilates upon contact with matter. Thus, producing and studying antimatter requires controlled conditions, as in the CERN experiment.

This experiment rules out theories that posit antimatter rising, or exhibiting anti-gravity, in the Earth’s gravitational field. The finding supports the principle of equivalence in Einstein’s theory, which suggests that antimatter should respond to gravitational forces in the same manner as matter. It is an important milestone in the study of antimatter, contributing to a better understanding of its behavior and the mystery of its scarcity in the observable universe.

Despite the predictions of equal amounts of matter and antimatter being produced during the Big Bang, there is an overwhelming abundance of matter and a near absence of naturally occurring antimatter. The reasons for this disparity remain unclear and continue to be a significant question in physics.

In conclusion, this groundbreaking experiment offers valuable insights into the properties of antimatter and its relationship with gravity. It demonstrates that antimatter behaves according to the laws of gravity, confirming the predictions of Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

מקורות:
- טבע (מאמר מקור)

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

AI גנרטיבי בוחן את בעיית P לעומת NP: תובנות מ-GPT-4

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

AI גנרטיבי בוחן את בעיית P לעומת NP: תובנות מ-GPT-4

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0