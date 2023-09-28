חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

תמיכה לעסקים מקומיים באמצעות פרסום

גבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 28, 2023
In order to provide our subscribers with a better reading experience, we have reduced the amount of display advertising shown in our articles by 80%. This ensures that the content is less cluttered and easier to navigate.

The display advertisements that are still shown primarily come from local businesses that are promoting their services within the local community. By featuring these ads, we aim to support and promote the growth of our local businesses, especially during these challenging times.

Local businesses play a crucial role in our community. They provide employment opportunities, contribute to the local economy, and offer unique products and services. However, due to the ongoing challenges caused by various factors, including the pandemic, these businesses need as much support as they can get.

By reducing the display advertising from other sources and focusing on local businesses, we want to ensure that our subscribers are aware of and have access to the products and services available within their community. This not only benefits the businesses by increasing their visibility and customer base but also benefits the local community as a whole.

We understand the importance of maintaining a balance between providing relevant advertising for our readers and creating an enjoyable reading experience. That’s why we have made the decision to prioritize local businesses in our advertising strategy.

By supporting local businesses through advertising, we are helping to build a stronger and more resilient community. As a subscriber, we appreciate your understanding and support in this endeavor.

הגדרות:
– Display advertising: A type of online advertising that typically includes images or videos and is shown on websites and other online platforms.
– Local businesses: Small businesses that operate within a specific geographic area, catering to the needs of the local community.

מקורות:
- אף אחד.

