עידן חדש של מולקולות כיראליות: האצה והאטה של ​​היפוך כיראליות

Chirality plays a fascinating role in the world of molecular chemistry, where molecules with identical chemical formulae and structures can exhibit dramatically different properties. Chiral molecules, also known as enantiomers, are mirror images of each other, much like our left and right hands. While most chiral molecules are traditionally considered fixed as either left- or right-handed, new research has revealed the potential for chiral molecules based on helices to switch their handedness in response to environmental changes.

A team of researchers led by Shigehisa Akine at Kanazawa University recently published their groundbreaking findings in Science Advances. They demonstrated how environmental changes can effectively accelerate or decelerate the chiral inversion process in large cage molecules, leading to the development of a novel time-programmable switchable system.

The researchers focused their study on a specific organic molecule known as “metallocryptand (R6)-LNi3,” which features metal atoms arranged in a cage-like structure. This molecule can exist in two forms: the P (right-handed) type and the M (left-handed) type. Initially, the pure form of (R6)-LNi3 had a preferred ratio of 12:88 for the P type to the M type. However, by introducing alkali metal ions into the molecular system, the researchers observed a significant change in this preference.

The binding of alkali metal ions to the metallocryptand caused a shift in the preferred ratio between the P and M types. The specific alkali metal used influenced the speed and extent of this shift. For example, the introduction of caesium ions resulted in a slow transition from the M type to the P type, eventually reaching a ratio of 75:25 over 21 hours. Conversely, potassium ions facilitated a rapid transition, with a ratio of 68:32 achieved in just one minute.

The differences in binding constants between the metal ions and the two forms of the molecule, as well as a virtual binding constant for the transitioning process, accounted for the variations in rates and ratios. The researchers highlighted that this study opens up new possibilities for developing on-demand time-programmable molecular clocks and chiral sensors with invertible selectivity.

שאלות נפוצות (שאלות נפוצות):

Q: What are chiral molecules?

A: Chiral molecules are types of molecules that exist in two mirror image forms, known as enantiomers. They cannot be superposed on each other, similar to how our left and right hands cannot be superposed. Chirality often arises from specific molecular structures or arrangements of atoms.

Q: What is chirality inversion?

A: Chirality inversion refers to the process of a chiral molecule switching from one enantiomer to its mirror image enantiomer. In the case of helical chiral molecules, the helix can spiral in one direction or the other, leading to a switch in handedness.

Q: How did the researchers accelerate and decelerate the chiral inversion process?

A: The researchers achieved this by introducing alkali metal ions into the system containing the chiral molecules. The binding of these metal ions to the molecules caused a shift in the preferred ratio between the two enantiomers, with different metal ions influencing the speed and extent of the shift.

ש: מהם היישומים הפוטנציאליים של מחקר זה?

A: This research opens up possibilities for developing molecular clocks that can be programmed to switch between different chiral states on-demand. It also has implications for the development of chiral sensors with invertible selectivity, allowing for adaptability in different situations.

Q: Why are chiral molecules important in chemistry?

A: Chiral molecules have unique properties and reactivity, making them essential in various fields such as pharmaceuticals, materials science, and biology. Understanding and controlling chiral processes can lead to the development of improved drugs, catalysts, and materials.