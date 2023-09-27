חיי עיר

כוונון דינמי של חיכוך בגרפן: פריצת דרך בבקרת פני השטח

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 27, 2023
A team led by Professor Rosa Espinosa-Marzal from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of friction control. Through their research, they have demonstrated the ability to dynamically tune the friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. This finding opens up new avenues for controlling friction in micro- and nanoscale devices, potentially reducing energy consumption and improving the performance of various systems.

Friction plays a crucial role in both natural and engineered systems, affecting sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. Traditionally, friction has been controlled through passive means such as material selection and surface roughness. However, there is an increasing interest in exploring systems where friction can be dynamically adjusted in real-time.

One promising approach to achieving dynamic friction control is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can modify the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and their interactions. The researchers highlight the potential of 2D materials, specifically graphene, in this field due to its mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Graphene, a two-dimensional form of carbon, is known for its exceptional properties and is often referred to as a “wonder material.” Graphene-coated surfaces typically exhibit very low friction. However, the research team has demonstrated that with the application of an electric field, the friction on graphene-coated surfaces can be “turned on,” creating a higher friction state. This state can then be controlled and switched back to a lower friction state without the need for large electrical biases.

The implications of this discovery are significant. It has the potential to reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems, while also allowing for dynamic friction control. By mitigating the wear and corrosion associated with direct bias application, this breakthrough offers new possibilities for surface control and system optimization.

This research opens up exciting possibilities for the future of friction control. The ability to dynamically tune friction in situ could revolutionize various industries, from manufacturing to transportation. With further development and refinement, this technology could lead to more efficient and durable systems, benefiting both our everyday lives and the environment.

Source: University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41375-7)

