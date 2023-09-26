חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ארכיאולוגים מגלים מבנה עץ בן חצי מיליון שנה בזמביה

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 26, 2023
ארכיאולוגים מגלים מבנה עץ בן חצי מיליון שנה בזמביה

Archaeologists have recently uncovered the oldest known wooden structure, dating back nearly half a million years. The remarkable find consists of two interlocking logs, with an intentionally created notch in the upper piece to enable them to fit together at right angles. Experts believe this structure, located near the Kalambo Falls on the border of Zambia and Tanzania, likely served as a wooden platform or walkway, providing a dry surface for storing food or firewood, or potentially as a foundation for constructing a dwelling.

The discovery was made in 2019 by a team of researchers, with Professor Geoff Duller from the University of Aberystwyth in the United Kingdom being one of the key members. By analyzing the cut marks left by stone tools, the team determined the purpose and significance of this ancient wooden structure. It offers unique insights into the technological capabilities and resourcefulness of early human ancestors.

This finding sheds light on the sophistication of prehistoric communities and challenges our previous understandings of their abilities. The deliberate craftsmanship required to create an interlocking structure suggests a level of craftsmanship and ingenuity that was previously unrecognized. Additionally, the longevity of wood as a building material in this ancient context is surprising, considering the challenges of preservation over such an extended period.

Further investigations and analysis will need to be conducted to deepen our understanding of this remarkable discovery. By studying the materials, surroundings, and dating techniques, researchers can gain valuable insights into the lives of early humans and enhance our knowledge of human history.

מקורות:
CNN

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

חושפים את הצורות והדינמיקה התלת-ממדית של סקיירמיונים מגנטיים בחומרים בתפזורת

ספטמבר 26, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

הצצה לגלי הכבידה של שביל החלב עם מפה מדומה

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

משימת OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א מחזירה בהצלחה דגימת אסטרואיד

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

ארכיאולוגים מגלים מבנה עץ בן חצי מיליון שנה בזמביה

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

חושפים את הצורות והדינמיקה התלת-ממדית של סקיירמיונים מגנטיים בחומרים בתפזורת

ספטמבר 26, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

הצצה לגלי הכבידה של שביל החלב עם מפה מדומה

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

משימת OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א מחזירה בהצלחה דגימת אסטרואיד

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0