חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ירח סופר כחול נדיר מופיע מעל בריטניה

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 29, 2023
ירח סופר כחול נדיר מופיע מעל בריטניה

A rare super blue moon made its appearance in the UK, delighting stargazers with a unique celestial event that will only occur once this year. Contrary to its name, a blue moon is not actually blue in color, but refers to the occurrence of a second full moon within the same calendar month. This phenomenon is quite rare, happening only approximately every two or three years, as most months have only one full moon.

The super blue moon was expected to rise around 8pm BST on Thursday and set around 6am BST the following day. However, it was visible on Wednesday night. The best time to view the moon is during optimal local conditions, such as a clear sky with low cloud cover and no obstructions on the horizon.

Astronomer Professor Don Pollacco from the University of Warwick explained that the apparent size of the moon can be similar to that of the sun. This is due to the moon being much smaller but closer to the Earth. He also discussed the concept of super moons, which occur when a full moon coincides with the moon being closest to the Earth. In these instances, the moon can appear 10-15% larger and 25-30% brighter than a normal full moon.

Dr. Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, noted that August brings the convergence of two rare events: a blue moon and a supermoon. However, the definitions of these events can vary and are not universally accepted. Typically, a blue moon is defined as the second full moon in one calendar month, while a supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

Overall, the super blue moon is a special occurrence for sky enthusiasts to enjoy and appreciate the wonders of the celestial world.

מקורות:
– Ellie Ng and Nina Massey, PA

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מרחיבה את הפעילות של חלליות New Horizons למדע רב-תחומי

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0