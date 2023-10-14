חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

מזג אוויר גשום צפוי כאשר מתרחש ליקוי חמה של "טבעת האש".

Byרוברט אנדרו

אוקטובר 14, 2023
מזג אוויר גשום צפוי כאשר מתרחש ליקוי חמה של "טבעת האש".

Weather officials are predicting rain for the majority of Saturday as a rare solar eclipse called the “ring of fire” is set to occur. The eclipse, also known as an annular solar eclipse, will be visible in several states across America. However, due to inclement weather, an outdoor event at Adler Planetarium called Eclipse Encounter ’23 has been canceled. Despite this, the museum will remain open to celebrate eclipses indoors.

The “ring of fire” occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth during an eclipse. This extra distance causes the moon to appear smaller, allowing a margin of blazing sunlight to shine around the moon’s dark shadow. The annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America, giving millions of people the opportunity to witness it. However, precautions must be taken to protect eyesight. Officials advise against looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection for solar viewing.

It is important to note that viewing the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a solar filter can cause severe damage to the eyes. Therefore, it is crucial to use appropriate protective gear. The extent to which individuals will be able to see the eclipse depends on the weather conditions on Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of showers with a high expected temperature of 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite the possibility of limited visibility this time, there is hope for eclipse lovers. Another total solar eclipse is scheduled to occur on April 8, 2024, and is expected to pass over Chicago around 2:00 pm. During this event, the moon will appear to cover 94.2% of the sun.

מקורות:

- נאס"א

- שירות מזג האוויר הלאומי

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

המקורות של מתכות יקרות: מעקב אחר מסעם מהחלל לכדור הארץ

אוקטובר 15, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

כוכב הלכת הזה עשוי להיות כוכב הלכת העשיר ביותר במתכות ביקום

אוקטובר 15, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

ספינות מטען ושינויי אקלים: האם דלקים דלי גופרית יכולים להיות האשם?

אוקטובר 15, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

המקורות של מתכות יקרות: מעקב אחר מסעם מהחלל לכדור הארץ

אוקטובר 15, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

כוכב הלכת הזה עשוי להיות כוכב הלכת העשיר ביותר במתכות ביקום

אוקטובר 15, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

ספינות מטען ושינויי אקלים: האם דלקים דלי גופרית יכולים להיות האשם?

אוקטובר 15, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

השלד השלם ביותר של חיית כיס בעלת שיניים חרבות שנתגלו בקולומביה

אוקטובר 15, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0