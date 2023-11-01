אירוע Chicxulub: חשיפת השפעת האבק על דינוזאורים

The extinction of the dinosaurs, caused by the catastrophic Chicxulub asteroid crash off the coast of Mexico 66 million years ago, has long perplexed scientists. However, a recent study published in Nature Geoscience offers a fresh perspective on why these mighty creatures met their untimely demise in the aftermath of this devastating event.

Prior research has focused on the role of elevated atmospheric sulfur concentrations, creating an inhospitable environment for life on Earth. The Chicxulub asteroid, the largest astronomical body to have impacted our planet, left a colossal 112-mile-wide impact crater in the Gulf of Mexico. This collision released an enormous amount of sulfur—somewhere between 30 and 500 gigatons—into the atmosphere. The sulfur combined with other gases to form sulfate aerosols, resulting in a thick veil of gas that obstructed sunlight, causing global temperature drops ranging from 3.6 to 14.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the temperature decline would have been fatal to cold-blooded reptiles like dinosaurs, the Nature Geoscience study proposes an alternative mechanism behind their extinction. The Belgian research team suggests that fine dust particles, generated from the pulverized rock at the impact site, played a pivotal role. This dust would have been catapulted high into the atmosphere, causing a prolonged period of darkness on the Earth’s surface, lasting for approximately two years.

The absence of sunlight halted photosynthesis, a critical process for plant survival, resulting in an immediate threat to all plant life. Without a sustainable food source, plant-eating animals and their predators faced imminent peril. The collapse of the food web, triggered by the cessation of photosynthesis, ultimately led to the extinction of the dinosaurs and countless other species.

מקור: BBC