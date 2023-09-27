Ashwani Kumar, a senior principal scientist at CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, has been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Biological Sciences for his research on biofilms and drug resistance in tuberculosis. Kumar’s laboratory focuses on understanding the mechanisms used by bacteria to develop drug resistance.

Bacterial biofilms are communities of bacteria that are held together by a matrix that the bacteria create. These biofilms act as castles or bunkers, allowing the bacteria to hide from the immune system and antibiotics. In the case of tuberculosis, the bacteria that cause the disease, called Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), are known to be intracellular pathogens. However, Kumar’s research challenges the notion that Mtb cannot form biofilms.

His laboratory has found that reducing stress in the lung environment induces Mtb to form biofilms. They have also shown that Mtb cells use cellulose, a polymer found in plant cell walls, to make these biofilms. The biofilms make Mtb cells unresponsive to anti-TB drugs. However, Kumar’s research has found that an enzyme called cellulase can disintegrate the biofilms and make the bacteria susceptible to drugs again.

Kumar’s experiments in mice infected with Mtb have shown that administering nebulized cellulase helps anti-TB drugs kill Mtb during infection. This research provides new insights into the development of drug resistance in tuberculosis and suggests potential strategies to combat it.

Basudeb Dasgupta’s research in the interface of astrophysics and particle physics

Basudeb Dasgupta, a physicist at TIFR in Mumbai, has been awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Physical Sciences for his work on the interface between particle physics and astrophysics. His research focuses on understanding the connection between the physics of astronomical bodies and particle physics.

Dasgupta explains that just as understanding atoms helps us understand the chemistry and properties of materials, understanding particle physics helps us understand the behavior of astrophysical objects. For example, studying subatomic particles called neutrinos can provide insights into stellar evolution. Neutrinos exist in different flavors and can change from one flavor to another. This process occurs inside massive stars and can affect their evolution.

Dasgupta’s research on neutrinos has predicted an instability that occurs due to the coherent interactions of many neutrinos with one another in a densely packed environment. This instability is believed to affect the explosion of stars and the creation of chemical elements essential for life in the universe.

In addition to his work on neutrinos, Dasgupta studies the mysterious “dark matter” that is theorized to exist but has not yet been fully explained. Observations of galaxies and the universe suggest the presence of extra mass that cannot be accounted for by visible matter. Understanding dark matter is a major challenge in modern physics.

מקורות:

– Ashwani Kumar’s interview: Retrieved from [source]

– Basudeb Dasgupta’s interview: Retrieved from [source]

הערה: כתובות אתרים של מקורות אינן כלולות.