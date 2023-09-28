חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

ארגון חקר החלל ההודי (ISRO) מתכונן למשימות חלל חדשות

Byגבריאל בוטה

ספטמבר 28, 2023
ארגון חקר החלל ההודי (ISRO) מתכונן למשימות חלל חדשות

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S. Somanath, recently provided updates on the agency’s upcoming space missions. He stated that the Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, has completed its intended objectives and its current sleep mode is not a cause for concern. Somanath explained that the rover may not “wake up” if its electronics have been damaged by the extreme cold temperatures on the moon.

ISRO is now preparing for the launch of the XPoSat, or X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, which is scheduled for November or December. This mission will focus on studying black holes, nebulas, and pulsars. Additionally, the agency plans to launch the climate satellite INSAT-3DS in December, followed by the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) D3 launch in November or December. The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is also on track to be launched in February of next year.

Somanath also mentioned the upcoming test launch of the Gaganyaan mission’s spacecraft test vehicle, D1, which is scheduled for October.

These missions highlight ISRO’s commitment to advancing scientific research and exploration in space. Despite potential setbacks, such as the current status of the Pragyan rover, the agency remains unwavering in its pursuit of new discoveries and technological advancements.

Source: Article based on information from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, S. Somanath, during a press conference in Gir Somnath district, Gujarat.

By גבריאל בוטה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

מחקר חושף את ההשפעה של רכיבה על אופניים מתאן באגמים הארקטיים על שינויי האקלים

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א ו-SpaceX קבעו את תאריך ההשקה באוקטובר למשימת Psyche

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החשיבות של ניהול העדפות עוגיות עבור חוויה מקוונת מותאמת אישית

ספטמבר 30, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מרחיבה את הפעילות של חלליות New Horizons למדע רב-תחומי

ספטמבר 30, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0