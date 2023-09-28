חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

בדיקת OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א דוגמת בהצלחה אסטרואיד

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 28, 2023
בדיקת OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א דוגמת בהצלחה אסטרואיד

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe has made history by successfully sampling an asteroid. The spacecraft, which has been orbiting the asteroid Bennu for the past two years, made a brief touchdown on the surface of the asteroid to collect a sample of regolith, or loose rock and dust. This sample will give scientists valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids.

The successful sampling maneuver, known as the Touch-and-Go (TAG) event, took place on October 20th. The OSIRIS-REx probe, built by Lockheed Martin, carefully approached the surface of Bennu, and its Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) extended to make contact with the asteroid’s surface. The TAGSAM then fired a pressurized nitrogen gas canister, stirring up the regolith, which was then collected in a sample collection chamber.

The process was carefully planned and executed, with the spacecraft autonomously navigating the descent and ascent phases of the maneuver. OSIRIS-REx will remain in proximity to Bennu for the next few years, conducting further studies of the asteroid and preparing for its journey back to Earth. In 2023, the spacecraft will release its sample capsule, which will parachute down to a landing site in Utah, where scientists will retrieve it for analysis.

The asteroid Bennu is of particular interest to scientists because it is a carbon-rich asteroid. Studying its composition will provide insights into the early solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The data gathered from the OSIRIS-REx mission will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential impact on Earth.

