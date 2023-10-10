חיי עיר

העדות העתיקה ביותר לקניבליזם כמנהג קבורה

אוקטובר 10, 2023
A new analysis of Paleolithic human remains from Northern Europe suggests that cannibalism was a widespread funerary practice among the Magdalenian culture 15,000 years ago. This finding challenges the belief that cannibalism was rare among humans and sheds light on the funerary practices of the Magdalenians.

Paleoanthropologist Silvia Bello from the Natural History Museum in London explains that instead of burying their dead, the Magdalenians were consuming them. This practice of cannibalism was part of a diffuse funerary behavior among Magdalenian groups. This is the oldest evidence of cannibalism being used as a funerary practice.

Archaeologists have long been aware that the Magdalenian culture had different funerary practices from modern times. Previous findings from Gough’s Cave in the Cheddar Gorge showed evidence of cannibalism. However, researchers Silvia Bello and William Marsh from the Natural History Museum conducted a comprehensive review of published literature and discovered evidence of cannibalism in 13 out of 59 sites across Europe.

Furthermore, the analysis revealed that the Magdalenians who practiced cannibalism were genetically distinct from the Epigravettians, who buried their dead and replaced the Magdalenians later. This suggests a population replacement rather than cultural assimilation.

The research provides valuable insights into the cultural practices and genetic ancestry of the Magdalenian and Epigravettian cultures during the Paleolithic period. Further studies are needed to gain a deeper understanding of this grisly funerary practice.

Source: Quaternary Science Reviews

