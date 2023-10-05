חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

בעלי חיים שזוהרים תחת אור UV: תגלית מרתקת

Byגבריאל בוטה

אוקטובר 5, 2023
בעלי חיים שזוהרים תחת אור UV: תגלית מרתקת

A recent study conducted by Kenny Travouillon and his team of researchers in Australia has revealed a fascinating fact about certain animals – they glow under UV light. In their paper, the researchers identified 125 animals across all 27 orders of mammals that exhibit this unique characteristic. Surprisingly, some well-known Australian creatures, such as wombats, platypuses, and koalas, were among the UV glow-in-the-dark animals.

According to Travouillon, animals with white or very light-colored fur and pale skin tend to glow under UV light. This phenomenon appears to be widespread among mammal species. He likened it to lighter hair glowing under nightclub lights, suggesting that the fluorescence in these animals may serve to enhance visual signaling, particularly for nocturnal species.

Although the researchers did not establish a definitive reason for this fluorescence, they hypothesize that it may be a means of making the animals’ skin and fur appear brighter. This brightness could potentially help with communication and recognition among individuals, especially in low-light conditions.

As for the benefits of being an animal that glows under UV light, Travouillon admits that it remains unclear. Further research is needed to explore the advantages, if any, that these animals derive from their glowing characteristics.

This intriguing revelation sheds light on the diverse and often surprising adaptations found in the animal kingdom. It is a reminder that there is still much to discover and understand about the natural world and its inhabitants.

מקורות:
– מאמר מקורי: [מקור]
– Newsable podcast interview: [source]

By גבריאל בוטה

מדע

פרוקטוז מזוהה כ"בורר הישרדות" הקשור להשמנה, מחקר מגלה

אוקטובר 6, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

הבנת ההתנהגות המסתורית של Pulsar PSR J1023

אוקטובר 6, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

סטארט-אפ יפני EX-Fusion לבדיקת טכנולוגיה למעקב אחר זבל חלל

אוקטובר 6, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

