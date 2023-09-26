חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

פותחה שיטה חדשה לחקר נוזלים בלחץ שלילי

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 26, 2023
פותחה שיטה חדשה לחקר נוזלים בלחץ שלילי

Scientists have developed a novel method for studying the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure. By encapsulating the liquids in optical fibers, the researchers were able to measure pressure using light and sound waves. This breakthrough could lead to new discoveries in thermodynamics and chemical reactions.

Pressure is defined as a force per unit area acting perpendicular to a surface of a solid, liquid, or gas. Normally, pressure values are always positive. However, liquids have the ability to exist in a metastable state with negative pressure values. Even a tiny external influence can cause the liquid to collapse into one state or another, similar to sitting at the top of a roller coaster.

To study this metastable state, the scientists combined optical and acoustic wave techniques. They encapsulated small amounts of liquid in closed optical fibers and measured the influence of pressure and temperature in different states of the liquid. Sound waves acted as sensors to examine negative pressure values with high precision and spatial resolution.

Measuring the exotic state of negative pressure typically requires complex equipment and safety precautions. However, the researchers developed a simple setup using light and sound waves. The fiber used in this method is as thin as a human hair.

The researchers believe that this new method can provide deeper insights into the thermodynamic dependencies of this unique fiber-based system. It also has potential applications in monitoring chemical reactions in toxic liquids and investigating hard-to-access areas of thermodynamics.

The collaboration between research groups in Erlangen and Jena has led to new insights into thermodynamic processes on an easy-to-handle optical platform.

מקור: פיזיקה של הטבע

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

ריצה נדירה של ארבעה ירחי-על לשנת 2023 מסתיימת ביום שישי הקרוב

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

נאס"א מדמה את גלי הכבידה של הגלקסיה שלנו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

משימת צ'אנדרייאן-3 בהודו עומדת בפני אי ודאות כאשר לנדר ורובר נשארים במצב לא מקוון

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

ריצה נדירה של ארבעה ירחי-על לשנת 2023 מסתיימת ביום שישי הקרוב

ספטמבר 26, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

נאס"א מדמה את גלי הכבידה של הגלקסיה שלנו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

משימת צ'אנדרייאן-3 בהודו עומדת בפני אי ודאות כאשר לנדר ורובר נשארים במצב לא מקוון

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

איש וקספורד מצלם תמונות מדהימות של הזוהר הצפוני בגינה האחורית שלו

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0