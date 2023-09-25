חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

הגשושית הסולארית של נאס"א חוקרת פליטת מסה קורונלית רבת עוצמה

Byרוברט אנדרו

ספטמבר 25, 2023
הגשושית הסולארית של נאס"א חוקרת פליטת מסה קורונלית רבת עוצמה

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has made history by safely flying through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded. Launched in 2018, the probe was specifically designed to study our local star, the Sun. Just two months after its launch, it broke the record for the closest approach to the Sun by a spacecraft. Equipped with a solar shield, the probe has come within 8.5 million kilometers (5.3 million miles) of the Sun’s surface and is expected to break this record as it continues its mission.

In September 2022, the Parker Solar Probe flew directly into a CME and remained within the plasma for a few days. This provided researchers with valuable data on the interaction between a CME and the cosmic dust and debris present in our solar system, a phenomenon that was previously only theorized. The CME displaced the cosmic debris up to a distance of approximately 9.6 million kilometers (6 million miles), but the void it created was quickly refilled. Understanding how CMEs propagate through the interplanetary medium will contribute to predicting and tracking potentially dangerous space weather.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe has been eventful, with recent data improving our understanding of high-speed solar winds. As the probe moves closer to the Sun over the next two years, more discoveries are expected to come from this groundbreaking mission.

מקורות:
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

By רוברט אנדרו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

קרח ים אנטארקטי מגיע לכמות מקסימלית נמוכה שיא

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

SpaceX משיקה 21 לוויינים חדשים למסלול

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

הירידה הדרמטית של קרח הים של אנטארקטיקה: שינוי משטר עם השלכות מרחיקות לכת

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה

פספסת

מדע

קרח ים אנטארקטי מגיע לכמות מקסימלית נמוכה שיא

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

SpaceX משיקה 21 לוויינים חדשים למסלול

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

הירידה הדרמטית של קרח הים של אנטארקטיקה: שינוי משטר עם השלכות מרחיקות לכת

ספטמבר 26, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חדש מצביע על כך שחום קיצוני עלול להוביל להכחדה של בני אדם

ספטמבר 26, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0