NASA has announced an updated plan for its New Horizons spacecraft to continue its exploration of the outer solar system. Beginning in fiscal year 2025, New Horizons will shift its focus to gathering unique heliophysics data during an extended, low-activity mode of operations. This new path also allows for the possibility of a future close flyby of a Kuiper Belt object, should one be identified.

The decision to extend the mission until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt in 2028 through 2029 was made to take full advantage of New Horizons’ position in our solar system and its ability to answer important questions about our heliosphere. The extended mission will be primarily funded by NASA’s Planetary Science Division and jointly managed by NASA’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Divisions.

In order to accommodate the extended operations of New Horizons, NASA will assess the budget impact and make adjustments within the New Frontiers program, including rebalancing funding for science research and data analysis. This may potentially affect future projects within the program.

New Horizons, launched in 2006, has already provided valuable insights into the outer reaches of our solar system. It completed its primary mission by visiting the dwarf planet Pluto and later flew by the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The spacecraft’s continued exploration will contribute to our understanding of the formation of our solar system and provide opportunities for multidisciplinary science.

Note: This article is a summary of the original source article published by NASA on October 2, 2023