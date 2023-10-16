חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

JWST מגלה את איתן על שלושה כוכבי לכת ננסיים בחגורת קויפר

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 16, 2023
JWST מגלה את איתן על שלושה כוכבי לכת ננסיים בחגורת קויפר

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a significant discovery on three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt: Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. The Kuiper Belt is a region beyond Neptune that contains icy bodies, including Pluto and numerous dwarf planets.

The observations made by the JWST shed light on the composition of these distant celestial objects, providing valuable information about the history of our solar system. One of the notable findings is the presence of ethane on all three dwarf planets.

Ethane is a hydrocarbon compound that consists of two carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms. It is commonly found in natural gas and plays a crucial role in the formation of organic molecules. The discovery of ethane on the Kuiper Belt dwarf planets suggests that these objects may have complex carbon chemistry and potentially harbor the building blocks of life.

Understanding the composition of dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt is essential for unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s past. By studying these remote celestial bodies, scientists can gain insights into the conditions that existed during the formation of planets and other objects in our cosmic neighborhood.

The JWST’s capability to observe these dwarf planets in greater detail than ever before has opened up new avenues for scientific exploration. The telescope’s advanced instruments and sensitive detectors allow astronomers to analyze the light reflecting off the surfaces of these distant objects, providing valuable data about their composition and potential habitability.

The discovery of ethane on Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar adds to our growing knowledge of the Kuiper Belt and its diverse inhabitants. Further studies using the JWST and other future missions will continue to expand our understanding of these remote regions of our solar system, bringing us closer to unlocking the secrets of our cosmic origins.

מקור: נאס"א

הגדרות:
– Kuiper Belt: A donut-shaped region of icy bodies beyond the orbit of Neptune, containing Pluto and numerous dwarf planets.
– Ethane: A hydrocarbon compound consisting of two carbon atoms and six hydrogen atoms, commonly found in natural gas.

מקור: נאס"א (לא סופקה כתובת אתר)

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

נאס"א קוראת לקהילה המדעית למקסם את הפוטנציאל המדעי של טלסקופ החלל הרומי

אוקטובר 17, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

האם בני אדם מתגברים על רובוטים באתגרי עבודת צוות? מחקר חדש מראה את החשיבות של שיתוף פעולה

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

האם השביט 2/P Encke והמטאורים הטאורידים "יתעתעו" או "יטפלו" במשקיפים השנה?

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

נאס"א קוראת לקהילה המדעית למקסם את הפוטנציאל המדעי של טלסקופ החלל הרומי

אוקטובר 17, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

האם בני אדם מתגברים על רובוטים באתגרי עבודת צוות? מחקר חדש מראה את החשיבות של שיתוף פעולה

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

האם השביט 2/P Encke והמטאורים הטאורידים "יתעתעו" או "יטפלו" במשקיפים השנה?

אוקטובר 17, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

Bright Transient Survey (BTS) טלסקופים המופעלים באמצעות בוט מגלים, מאשרים ומסווגים סופרנובה חדשה

אוקטובר 17, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0