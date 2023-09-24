חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

עדויות חדשות מצביעות על כך שלירח של צדק אירופה יש את המרכיבים לחיים

Byמאמפו ברשיה

ספטמבר 24, 2023
עדויות חדשות מצביעות על כך שלירח של צדק אירופה יש את המרכיבים לחיים

Scientists have long been intrigued by Jupiter’s moon Europa, known to have a vast, salty ocean beneath its icy shell. This subsurface ocean is considered a potential environment where life could thrive. However, the opacity of Europa’s shell makes it challenging for scientists to study the chemistry of the ocean directly.

Recent studies published in the journal Science utilized a technique called near-infrared spectroscopy to analyze the concentration of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface and trace its origin. The results indicate that carbon on Europa likely originates from within its ocean, providing valuable insights for future NASA missions and enhancing our understanding of the moon’s habitability.

The research builds upon previous observations made by the Hubble Space Telescope, which revealed a high concentration of sodium chloride in a region called Tara Regio, known as “chaos terrain” due to its past geological activity. The new studies using the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera have now identified a localized presence of carbon dioxide in Tara Regio as well. Scientists believe that this finding further supports the hypothesis that the carbon dioxide is emanating from beneath Europa’s icy shell, ultimately originating in its internal ocean.

Carbon is an essential element for life as we know it, serving as the backbone of important molecules. While carbon has been discovered outside of Earth before, such as on Mars and Venus, its detection on Europa strengthens the idea that the moon may harbor the necessary ingredients for life to arise.

In light of these findings, NASA has planned two missions to explore Europa in the near future. The Europa Clipper spacecraft, set to launch in October 2024, will conduct close flybys with the primary objective of determining if the subsurface ocean could support life. Additionally, the JUICE mission launched by the European Space Agency will reach Jupiter by 2031 and also investigate Europa along with other moons in the Jovian system.

מקורות:
– Science (journal)
- נאס"א

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

חקירה של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת והשפעותיה על צפרדעים מנומרות של קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

מחקר חדש בוחן את ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעי קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 גבריאל בוטה
מדע

לימוד ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעים מנוקדות של קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו

פספסת

מדע

חקירה של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת והשפעותיה על צפרדעים מנומרות של קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

מחקר חדש בוחן את ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעי קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

לימוד ההשפעות של טרנסלוקציה מצמצמת על צפרדעים מנוקדות של קולומביה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

סר בריאן מיי תומך בגאווה באוסף דגימות האסטרואידים המוצלח של נאס"א

ספטמבר 25, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0