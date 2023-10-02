חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

טלסקופ החלל האבל של נאס"א מצלם תמונה מדהימה של סילוני פרוטוסטלר בהירים

Byמאמפו ברשיה

אוקטובר 2, 2023
טלסקופ החלל האבל של נאס"א מצלם תמונה מדהימה של סילוני פרוטוסטלר בהירים

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its breathtaking images of space. Its recent image showcases the radiant lights of bright protostellar jets, leaving viewers hooked and thrilled. The image captured by the telescope shows the G35.2-0.7N region, which is known for high-mass star formation.

The stars that originate in this region are exceptionally large and have the potential to become devastating supernovae. The image reveals a B-type star, the second most massive type of star, sending out a powerful jet of light towards us, creating an incredible display.

These luminous protostellar jets are formed by streams of matter ejected from protostars. Known as collimated beams, these jets stretch out far without spreading much, reducing distortion. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the wonders of these massive stars.

To capture the image of the powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope utilized the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This camera is designed to capture distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, and exoplanets. Equipped with channels for ultraviolet and visible light as well as near-infrared, the WFC3 is the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument that orbits about 547 kilometers above Earth, capturing amazing vistas in space. It has the capability to take photos dating back billions of years. Since its launch, the Hubble telescope has made over one million observations, providing valuable insights into the age and size of the universe.

Sources: Science Daily, NASA

By מאמפו ברשיה

שליחה קשורה

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו

פספסת

מדע

טלסקופ ג'יימס ווב של נאס"א מזהה סימני חיים פוטנציאליים על כוכב רחוק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

משימות הירח של סין מתקדמים כשבייג'ין מתכננת משלחות ירח עתידיים ותחנת מחקר

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

אתנה: מערכת דוגמנות האש המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, נלחמת בשריפות בצפון ניו יורק

אוקטובר 4, 2023 רוברט אנדרו תגובות 0
מדע

החללית OSIRIS-REx של נאס"א מחזירה דגימת אסטרואיד היסטורית לכדור הארץ

אוקטובר 4, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0