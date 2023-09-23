חיי עיר

חשיפת טכנולוגיות חדשות וכוחה של AI

מדע

משימת OSIRIS-REx: החזרת דגימות סלע זר לכדור הארץ

Byויקי סטברופולו

ספטמבר 23, 2023
משימת OSIRIS-REx: החזרת דגימות סלע זר לכדור הארץ

A NASA spacecraft, the OSIRIS-REx mission, is set to conclude its seven-year journey to an asteroid and return to Earth this weekend. The mission aims to bring back unspoiled rock specimens from an alien world, which could provide valuable insights into the formation of life. The spacecraft is expected to land in Utah, with events planned to secure the asteroid sample capsule, transport it to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, and then open it for further examination.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2011, following years of brainstorming and proposals. The spacecraft, built and operated by Lockheed Martin, was chosen by NASA to undertake the mission, which involves bringing asteroid material back to Earth for detailed analysis. The mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, has been envisioning the events of the mission for nearly two decades.

Bennu, the target asteroid, is believed to be a leftover relic from the early history of the Solar System. Scientists hope that the material collected from Bennu will provide answers to fundamental questions about the origin of life on Earth. The sample return capsule, currently attached to the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, contains the largest pristine sample of extraterrestrial material ever brought back from beyond the Moon.

The landing of the spacecraft will mark the beginning of the next phase of the mission, as scientists prepare to examine the asteroid material. Researchers will gather soil and water samples from the Utah desert to ensure there is no contamination of the samples. The ultimate goal is to gain a better understanding of our origins and the formation of life.

מקורות:

– NASA: OSIRIS-REx Mission Website

– University of Arizona: OSIRIS-REx Mission Page

By ויקי סטברופולו

שליחה קשורה

מדע

SpaceX משגרת בהצלחה 21 לווייני Starlink למסלול

ספטמבר 25, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו
מדע

חקר החלל למשאבי טבע: פתרון למחסור בכדור הארץ?

ספטמבר 25, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה
מדע

דלק חלליות ממי הירח: העתיד של חקר החלל והכלכלה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 גבריאל בוטה

פספסת

מדע

SpaceX משגרת בהצלחה 21 לווייני Starlink למסלול

ספטמבר 25, 2023 ויקי סטברופולו תגובות 0
מדע

חקר החלל למשאבי טבע: פתרון למחסור בכדור הארץ?

ספטמבר 25, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0
מדע

דלק חלליות ממי הירח: העתיד של חקר החלל והכלכלה

ספטמבר 25, 2023 גבריאל בוטה תגובות 0
מדע

המורכבויות של התפתחות עוברית מוקדמת של האדם

ספטמבר 25, 2023 מאמפו ברשיה תגובות 0